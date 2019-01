GOAL

Barcelona are on the trail of Olivier Giroud as Ernesto Valverde looks to strengthen his forward line following the departure of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla, according to RMC Sport and SPORT.

Chelsea have been expected to offload Alvaro Morata this January but World Cup-winner Giroud - who will be out-of-contract at the end of the season - could also now be out the door.

Mirror reports the move could cost Barcelona around €15m (£13.5m).