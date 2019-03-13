Report: Barcelona Rule Out Move For Sanchez

GOAL

The Catalan side don't want the forward back

Alexis Sanchez is unwanted at Manchester United and Barcelona have ruled themselves out of re-signing the Chile international, according to reports.

The 30-year-old spent three seasons at the Camp Nou, but is struggling with life at Old Trafford following his switch from Arsenal back in January 2018.

The Red Devils are reported to be looking to offload Sanchez in the upcoming transfer window to save some money, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are not keen in re-sign the forward.

The response from Barcelona to the question of possibly of signing Sanchez? "Flatly, no."