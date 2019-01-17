Report: Barcelona Considering Move For Vela

GOAL

Barcelona are considering a move for Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Ernesto Valverde's side are on the lookout for a new forward after Munir El Haddadi was allowed to join Sevilla earlier this month.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is also on their shortlist, though the Spain international is rumoured to be closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid.

Before joining LAFC in the summer of 2017, Vela scored 73 goal in 250 appearances for Real Sociedad.

The Mexico international tallied 19 goal for LAFC in 29 Major League Soccer matches in 2018, earning a salary of over $6million.