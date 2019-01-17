Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Report: Barcelona Considering Move For Vela

Barcelona have added LAFC striker Carlos Vela to their list of potential transfers, according to reports in Spain

Reuters

 

GOAL

 

Barcelona are considering a move for Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Ernesto Valverde's side are on the lookout for a new forward after Munir El Haddadi was allowed to join Sevilla earlier this month.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is also on their shortlist, though the Spain international is rumoured to be closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid.

Before joining LAFC in the summer of 2017, Vela scored 73 goal in 250 appearances for Real Sociedad.

The Mexico international tallied 19 goal for LAFC in 29 Major League Soccer matches in 2018, earning a salary of over $6million.

 

Soccer Barcelona Carlos Vela Transfer Tracker MLS La Liga LAFC
Previous Leeds United Sign Real Madrid Goalkeeper Kiko Casi
Read
Leeds United Sign Real Madrid Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla
Next Report: Tottenham Negotiating Deal For Malcom
Read
Report: Tottenham Negotiating Deal For Malcom

Latest Stories