Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 16-year-old was the subject of an ultimately unsuccessful bid from Marseille in the summer, and now the LaLiga giants have taken notice.

The midfielder has played in every game for the Ligue 1 side so far this season despite his tender years, establishing himself as a first-team regular already