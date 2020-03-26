In light of so many people around the world being forced to remain indoors due to COVID-19 pandemic, LaLiga, in collaboration with Banco Santander, Universal Music and its sponsors as well as players, clubs, artists and GTS have organized ‘LaLigaSantander Fest’.

This will be the first global charity festival that seeks to raise funds to acquire products necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be distributed according to the Spanish government's health priorities in coordination with the High Sports Council (CSD).

The charity macro-concert will bring together 20 top artists of the rank of Alejandro Sanz, David Bisbal, Aitana, Sebastián Yatra or Antonio Orozco, who have never previously been involved in the same event, will take part in ‘LaLigaSantander Fest’. Along with them will be 20 players from LaLigaSantander teams, who wasted little time in signing up to an initiative rolled out by the clubs' association. All the participants in the festival will participate from their respective homes.

"LaLiga wants to support everyone who are in quarantine and at the same time, raise money to buy medical supplies to deal with COVID-19. We are very happy with the response we have received from all fronts; footballers, clubs, artists and sponsors have all joined together for this initiative. I am convinced that together we are going to create something very memorable,” said Óscar Mayo, director of Business, Marketing and International Development at LaLiga.

beIN SPORTS will be airing the ‘LaLigaSantander Fest live on Saturday, March 28th beginning at 1:00PM ET / 10:00AM PT.