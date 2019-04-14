Español
Juanfran Delays Decision On New Atletico Madrid Contract

After making just 14 LaLiga starts this season, Juanfran is in no rush to commit his future to Atletico Madrid just yet.

Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran says he will wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to sign a new contract with the club.

The 34-year-old agreed a one-year contract extension last June but has struggled for game time this season, making just 14 starts in LaLiga.

Despite a new deal being on the table for the former Spain international, he says he will delay making a decision until the campaign's conclusion.

"I have been offered a new contract, but I have postponed it," he said. "The important thing now is the team and ending the season strongly. 

"Atletico have shown a lot of faith by this offer, but these decisions are not easy and I will speak with my family before I decide."

The right-back joined Atleti in January 2011 from Osasuna and has won the 2013-14 LaLiga title, a pair of Copas del Rey and two Europa Leagues with Diego Simeone's side.

 

