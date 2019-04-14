Juanfran Delays Decision On New Atletico Madrid Contract

Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran says he will wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to sign a new contract with the club.

The 34-year-old agreed a one-year contract extension last June but has struggled for game time this season, making just 14 starts in LaLiga.

Despite a new deal being on the table for the former Spain international, he says he will delay making a decision until the campaign's conclusion.

"I have been offered a new contract, but I have postponed it," he said. "The important thing now is the team and ending the season strongly.

"Atletico have shown a lot of faith by this offer, but these decisions are not easy and I will speak with my family before I decide."

The right-back joined Atleti in January 2011 from Osasuna and has won the 2013-14 LaLiga title, a pair of Copas del Rey and two Europa Leagues with Diego Simeone's side.