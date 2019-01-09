Iniesta "Can't Visualize" Neymar Returning To Barcelona

GOAL

Andres Iniesta does not expect Neymar to make a quick return to Barcelona in the near future despite speculation to the contrary.

Goal understand the Catalan giants have put the wheels in motion for the Brazilian to return to the Camp Nou, despite him enjoying decent success at PSG.

But 34-year-old Iniesta, who spent 22 years with the club, cannot see the move coming to fruition.

"Personally, I see it difficult for him to return, but in football they have seen a hundred thousand things," he told RAC 1.

"If he came back, I've always said that years ago and he's currently one of the best players in the world.

"And what team would not like to have it. But I can not visualise it at Barca."