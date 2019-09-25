Español
El Clasico: October 26 On beIN SPORTS

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the fist Clasico of the LaLiga season on October 26 at 7:00AM ET on beIN SPORTS USA

Getty Images

 

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on October 26, with LaLiga confirming it will be an early kick-off at Camp Nou.

 

In the last Clasico, played at Camp Nou in March, Ivan Rakitic scored a delightful winner in a 1-0 victory to send Barca 10 points clear at the summit.

Captains Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were also involved in a flashpoint during a fiery clash, but Barca's talisman was withdrawn at half-time against Villarreal with a groin problem.

That was Messi's first start of the 2019-20 season after a calf injury sidelined him in the early weeks of the campaign.

Kick-off for the Clasico has been set for 7:00AM ET on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

