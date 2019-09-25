Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on October 26, with LaLiga confirming it will be an early kick-off at Camp Nou.
The first #ElClasico of the season!— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 25, 2019
🗓 26 October
⏰ 13:00 CET
🏟 Camp Nou#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/xee1EzgI1v
In the last Clasico, played at Camp Nou in March, Ivan Rakitic scored a delightful winner in a 1-0 victory to send Barca 10 points clear at the summit.
Captains Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were also involved in a flashpoint during a fiery clash, but Barca's talisman was withdrawn at half-time against Villarreal with a groin problem.
That was Messi's first start of the 2019-20 season after a calf injury sidelined him in the early weeks of the campaign.
Kick-off for the Clasico has been set for 7:00AM ET on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.