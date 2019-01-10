Español
Diaz Celebrates "Dream" Debut For Real Madrid

Brahim Diaz made his debut for Real Madrid in Copa del Rey win over Leganes after arriving from Manchester City

Brahim Diaz described his Real Madrid debut as a "dream" after making his first appearance since arriving from Manchester City.

Diaz swapped Premier League champions City for LaLiga giants Madrid on a six-and-a-half-year contract in a move worth a reported initial fee of €17million last week.

And the 19-year-old attacker debuted on Wednesday after coming off the bench in Madrid's 3-0 Copa del Rey victory over Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

 

Speaking afterwards, Diaz said: "This is great, an unforgettable and unique day.

"Making my debut at the Bernabeu is great. This is a dream since I was a child.

"Winning makes the dream greater, but I take everything in peace. I will hang my debut shirt in my room."

 

Diaz added: "Sergio Ramos has congratulated me and told me to continue like this, and that I will have many minutes.

"He is a top player and playing with him is to enjoy the moment and this dream."

