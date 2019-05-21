Deportivo Alaves Appoint Asier Garitano As Coach

GOAL

Deportivo Alaves have announced the appointment of the 49-year-old Asier Garitano as their new head coach on a contract until June 2020.

Garitano joins after an ill-fated spell as manager of Real Sociedad, but his previous role at Leganes brought two promotions in the space of three seasons as he took the minnows up to La Liga.

The appointment comes just a day after the resignation of previous manager Abelardo, after Alaves' excellent start to the season eventually gave way to an 11th-place finish.