Barcelona Sign Dutch Teenager Ludovit Reis

Barcelona have signed teenage Groningen midfielder Ludovit Reis for €3.25million.

Reis was reported to be close to joining Barca by his agent earlier this month and Groningen announced on Thursday that the 18-year-old has agreed a contract running until 2022, with the option of two further years.

Dutch midfielder Ludovit Reis joins Barça from FC Groningen, where he played 50 official games, signing a deal for the next three seasons



👏 Welcome, Ludovit!



👉 https://t.co/KSjj09muQI #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/tpX3c4Tw2u — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) May 23, 2019

The multi-season deal contains a €100m release clause.

Reis first came to prominence in October 2017, when his goal at Sparta Rotterdam made him the first player born in the 21st century to score in the Eredivisie.

The Netherlands Under-19 international turns 19 next month and, having played 50 senior games for Groningen, he is expected to start life in Catalonia as part of the Barca B squad.

"It's a dream come true for me, I'm very happy." Reis told Barca TV. "I still do not believe it, I dreamed every night of this moment when I played football with my friends.

"I want to learn so much from the rest of the players, who are the best in the world."

He explained that one of those players in particular serves as an inspiration.

"My position is a defensive midfielder, but I can play also offensive a little bit. I can play the two positions," Reis added.

"My goal is to play with the first team and learn from Sergio Busquets, [and] so many players here."

Barcelona have completed three signings for next season, with Atletico Mineiro's Emerson and Ajax's Frenkie de Jong – a Dutch midfielder arriving at considerably greater expense – having already agreed terms.