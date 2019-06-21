Barcelona Sign 20-Year-Old Van Beijnen

Barcelona signed Dutch full-back Mike van Beijnen on a two-year deal, the LaLiga champions announced on Thursday.

Van Beijnen's contract runs through to 2021, with the 20-year-old's deal including a €100million buyout clause.

🔵🔴📝 We are delighted to announce that 20 year old Dutch defender Mike van Beijnen has signed a 2-year contract to join @FCBarcelonaB as a free agent.



He arrives on a free transfer from NAC Breda and will link up with Barcelona B for the 2019-20 season.

Van Beijnen, who also spent time with Eredivisie giants PSV and Willem II, is reportedly the son of Frenkie de Jong's agent Ali Dursun.

Netherlands star De Jong agreed a €75m move to Barcelona from Dutch champions Ajax in January.

The 22-year-old midfielder is preparing for his first pre-season with Ernesto Valverde's side.