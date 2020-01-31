Español
Barcelona Loan Wague To Nice

Barcelona have loaned Moussa Wague to OGC Nice for the remainder of the season

Barcelona have reached an agreement to send 21-year-old right-back Moussa Wagué to OGC Nice on loan for the remainder of the season.

The deal includes a $11m purchase option for NIce and gives Barcelona the right of first refusal on any future sale of the Senegal international.

 

FC Barcelona club statement:

FC Barcelona and OGC Nice have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Moussa Wague until June 30.

The French team will pay the player's wages and has a non-obligatory purchase option of 10 million euros, plus 500,000 euros in variables. Should the French club decide to purchase the player outright, FC Barcelona would have a future purchase option for 15 million euros until June 2021. After the 2020/21 season, the club reserves the right of first refusal on any future sale of the player. 

 

FC Barcelona expresses its gratitude to Moussa Wague for his commitment and dedication and wishes him good luck and success in the future.

Moussa Wague made his debut with the first team on April 13, 2019 in Barça visit to Huesca in La Liga.  The Senegalese defender played a total of six games for the first team: four in the league and two in the Champions League. In  European competition he made his debut against Borussia Dortmund, and also played against Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Italy. Wague was part of the squad that won the league title in the 2018/19 season.

