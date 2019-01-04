Bale Abandoned Bernabeu Early With Madrid Losing

Gareth Bale has come under fire in Spain after footage emerged of the Welshmen leaving the Santiago Bernabeu with 12 minutes remaining on the clock in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad.

Bale, who was sidelined with a minor calf injury, was spotted speeding away from the ground with his team 1-0 down and attempting a late rally.

🚨¡IMÁGENES EXCLUSIVAS!🚨 BALE abandonó el Santiago Bernabéu en el MINUTO 78. ¡VENTE YA a #ChiringuitoMadrid! pic.twitter.com/3o0CBEC0Ae — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 7, 2019

That has led to several commentators questioning the Welshman's commitment to the European champions.

Despite winning four Champions League titles since joining Los Blancos in 2013, Bale has regularly been criticized for his performances and recurring injury problems.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @GarethBale11 since joining @RealMadrid:



🚑 18 Injuries



🏟 64 Games Missed



📅 324 Days Missed



😥 The injury woes continue. pic.twitter.com/OvMXnU8FvD — SPORF (@Sporf) January 5, 2019

Former Madrid forward Predrag Mijatovic said of the 29-year-old: "He is nowhere near being a leader at a team like Real Madrid after Cristiano's exit."

The latest run-in with injury occurred during Thursday's 2-2 LaLiga draw with Villarreal when Bale had to be taken off at half-time with Madrid leading 2-1.

It was the 11th occasion this season that the Wales international has been substituted in the top flight and the 15th in all competitions, underlining the persistent problems he has had with injuries over the last three campaigns in particular.