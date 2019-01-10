beIN Media Group Calls For Supercoppa To Be Relocated

beIN Media Group CEO Yousef Al-Obaidly has made an official plea to Lega Serie A to relocate the 2018 Supercoppa clash between Juventus and Milan which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

The global community - including the likes of Matteo Salvini, the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy; Amnesty International; Luca Totti, the former Italian minister for Sport; women rights groups and various journalist protection organizations - has joined in our message to reconsider the decision to hold the match in Jeddah, this Wednesday, January 16, due to a myriad of reasons.

For the last 18 months, the Saudi Arabian government has been supporting piracy that not only affects beIN SPORTS but also the entertainment business worldwide.

beIN Media Group asks the following of Lega Serie A:



1. To get behind the collective legal action, led by FIFA and the AFC, against Saudi Arabia in relation to the beoutQ service that works to infringe media rights.

2. Issue a public statement ahead of the Supercoppa match explicitly calling on the Saudi Arabian authorities to take immediate steps to bring the devastating beoutQ piracy operation to an end.

3. Again reconsider whether it is appropriate to proceed with the Supercoppa match in Jeddah, when there are still other options available at this late stage.