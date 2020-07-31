Garcia Takes Positives From Lyon Loss To PSG August 1, 2020 00:40 1:09 min Lyon coach Rudi Garcia disappointed to lose Coupe de la Ligue final, but optimistic about the team's performance PSG Soccer Ligue 1 coupe de la ligue Lyon Rudi Garcia -Latest Videos 0:49 min LeBron Pays Tribute To Kaepernick 0:21 min Real Madrid 2020-21 Kit Launch 1:01 min Barcelona Unveil 2020-21 Away Shirt 1:15 min Osimhen Departs Lille For Napoli 0:30 min Sports Burst - A Miracle for Mbappe? 0:49 min LeBron Hopes NBA Return Can 'Spread Love' 0:30 min Verratti: PSG "Happy To Play Against Lyon" 2:34 min Garcia: Lyon Must Seize the Opportunity 0:30 min Tuchel: PSG Focused On Lyon, Not Atalanta 5:33 min Immobile Dashes Ronaldo's Golden Shoe Dream