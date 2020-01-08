Dembele Fires Lyon Into Lead Over Brest January 8, 2020 19:14 1:01 min Moussa Dembele finishes off a counter-attack in 19' to give Lyon a 1-0 lead over Stade Brest in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final. coupe de la ligue Lyon Moussa Dembele Brest -Latest Videos 4:42 min Lyon Beat Brest to Reach Last Four 1:10 min Jean Lucas Seals Lyon's Passage to Semis 0:43 min Grandsir Narrows Brest's Deficit Against Lyon 25:26 min Sports Burst - PSG's 300 Million Dollar Baby 2:41 min Valverde: I Prefer Previous Supercopa Format 0:59 min Aouar Doubles Lyon's Lead Over Brest 1:01 min Dembele Fires Lyon Into Lead Over Brest 0:55 min Aulas: Dembele "Will Not Leave" Lyon In January 1:28 min Report: Chelsea Submit Bid For Metz Striker Diallo 0:29 min Report: Inter In Talks With Man Utd For Young