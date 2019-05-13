Español
Football Crazy

Pep's City Pips Liverpool To Go Back-To-Back - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 101

On this week's podcast Kay Murray and Thomas Rongen discuss the final day of the Premier League season, Christian Pulisic's Dortmund farewell and much more from around of the world of soccer.

beIN SPORTS

On this week's Football Crazy, Manchester is divided once again as City lift the title and United stumble to the end of the season, while Liverpool focus on the Champions League Final after harshly getting second place in the EPL.

Plus, Christian Pulisic says farewell to the league that set him up on the international map. Thomas Rongen explains the depths of Ajax philosophy and we check on LaLiga and Ligue 1‘s chances on accessing each of the European Competitions.

