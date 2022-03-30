Sadio Mane is proud to have helped Senegal overcome Egypt and qualify for the World Cup and says he was "luckier" to get the better of Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah.

Senegal beat Egypt on penalties in Tuesday's qualifying play-off in Dakar after winning 1-0 on the day to level the tie at 1-1 on aggregate.

Mane sunk the decisive spot-kick in a shoot-out overshadowed by the Egypt players – including Salah, who missed the opening kick – being targeted by lasers from the stands.

Senegal's triumph comes seven weeks on from beating the same opponents – again on penalties – in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

While happy at getting the better of Liverpool colleague Salah, Mane accepts the outcome of both games could have been a lot different.

"I won twice and he lost twice. I was luckier to come out on top," Mane told OnTime Sports.

"I am very proud that we won the Africa Cup of Nations and now qualified for the World Cup, it's a dream I had.

"It was a difficult game for both teams. Our fans pushed us to win and we didn't stop fighting. We knew the game wouldn't be easy but we pressed to score."

Senegal join Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon as Africa's representatives at Qatar 2022, with Nigeria, Mali, DR Congo and Algeria falling at the final hurdle.

Mane and Salah could reunite on the pitch next weekend, meanwhile, when Liverpool return to Premier League action against Watford.