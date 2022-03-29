Ghana have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after drawing 1-1 against Nigeria and advancing thanks to the away goal rule. The first leg between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw.

Ghana took the lead early in the 10th minute with a Thomas Partey goal with a little bit of help from the Nigeria goalkeeper's mistake.

Nigeria came back in the 22nd minute with a goal by William Troost-Ekong from the penalty spot, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Ghanaian advantage.

This is the first World Cup for Ghana since 2014.