Ghana have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after drawing 1-1 against Nigeria and advancing thanks to the away goal rule. The first leg between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw.
Ghana took the lead early in the 10th minute with a Thomas Partey goal with a little bit of help from the Nigeria goalkeeper's mistake.
Nigeria came back in the 22nd minute with a goal by William Troost-Ekong from the penalty spot, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Ghanaian advantage.
This is the first World Cup for Ghana since 2014.
Ghana move past Nigeria to book their ticket to the World Cup
Ghana have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after drawing 1-1 against Nigeria and advancing thanks to the away goal rule. The first leg between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw.
FIFA World Cup Nigeria Ghana Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022