(AP) — FIFA has fined Senegal’s soccer federation 175,000 Swiss francs ($180,000) for fan disorder at a World Cup playoff game, including shining laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout.

FIFA's disciplinary committee also looked into the pitch invasion by Senegal fans, an offensive banner and the national federation’s “failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium.”

Senegal was also ordered to play a future competitive game in an empty stadium.