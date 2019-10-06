Luis Suarez Bicycle Kick Breaks the Deadlock Against Sevilla October 6, 2019 21:34 1:14 min Luis Suarez nets his sixth goal of the season with a stunning bicycle kick to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead over Sevilla. Barcelona Sevilla Luis Suarez La Liga -Latest Videos 1:06 min Dembele Hits Barca's Third Past Sevilla 1:14 min Dembele Deepens Sevilla's Misery 1:23 min Arturo Vidal Doubles Barca Lead 1:14 min Suarez Opens Scoring With Stunning Bicycle Kick 1:28 min Getafe Rally For 2-1 Win At 10-Man Real Sociedad 1:28 min Maksimovic Scores Late Winner For Getafe 1:07 min Jaime Mata Heads In Getafe Equalizer 1:30 min Simeone Calls for More Anger From Atleti 3:09 min Yilmaz Leads Besiktas To 2-0 Win Over Alanyaspor 1:13 min Merino Header Gives La Real Early Lead