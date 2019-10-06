Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla: Ousmane Dembele Deepens Sevilla's Misery October 6, 2019 21:44 1:14 min Barcelona forced a Sevilla turnover and Ousmane Dembele produced a devastating goal to give the hosts a 3-0 lead in the first half. video Barcelona Highlights Sevilla La Liga LaLiga Highlights Ousmane Dembele -Latest Videos 0:37 min Osimhen: "Mentally I Am Not Tired" 3:41 min Osimhen Rescues Point for Lille Against Nimes 1:24 min Victor Osimhen Draws Lille Level With Nimes 1:28 min Mallorca Beat Espanyol to Snap Winless Streak 2:02 min Aspas' First Goal Of The Season Gives Celta Lead 1:02 min Marquez's Mind-Boggling Numbers 3:49 min Marquez Locks Up Eighth Title In Magnificent Style 1:42 min Hazard Delighted To Score First Real Madrid Goal 2:02 min Genclerbirligi Hold Galatasaray To Draw 1:30 min Valencia Pres. Receives Alleged Death Threats