Carlos Sainz will drive for Ferrari from the 2021 Formula One season after being announced as the replacement for Sebastian Vettel.

The 25-year-old Spaniard will join the manufacturer on a two-year deal starting next year, the Italian team said in a statement on Thursday, shortly after McLaren - Sainz's current team - announced Daniel Ricciardo's arrival from Renault.

Sainz Jr., the son of two-time world rally champion Carlos Sainz, will replace Sebastian Vettel, who is set to leave Ferrari at the end of the season after contract talks between both parts failed to reach an agreement.

I’m very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited for my future with the team.



I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I really look forward to go back racing with them this season. pic.twitter.com/UXkTzFzUgV — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 14, 2020

Sainz Jr. drove consistently well last season, securing the first podium finish of his career and helping McLaren finish fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Ricciardo will drive alongside 20-year-old British driver Lando Norris next season.

Renault has not yet said who will replace Ricciardo next year.

The 30-year-old Australian had a difficult time last season, his first with the French manufacturer after making a surprise move from Red Bull. He managed only one fourth-place finish and placed a lowly ninth in the standings.

But Ricciardo showed strong form during his stint with Red Bull, winning seven races and consistently securing podium finishes.

Among those touted to replace Ricciardo are Nico Hulkenberg, who lost his Renault seat this year to Esteban Ocon, two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso, and Vettel.