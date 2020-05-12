Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season, the team announced on Tuesday.
The four-time time champion is set to leave the Italian manufacturer at the end of the season after contract talks between both parts failed to reach an agreement.
The 32-year-old German won four consecutive championships with Red Bull Racing, but failed to impress with Ferrari since he arrived in 2015.
Victory for Vettel in Singapore
Is this your favourite of his Ferrari wins?
Vettel finished in fifth position last season with Ferrari.
McLaren's Carlos Sainz is in pole-position to replace Vettel at Ferrari.