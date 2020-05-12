Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

The four-time time champion is set to leave the Italian manufacturer at the end of the season after contract talks between both parts failed to reach an agreement.

The 32-year-old German won four consecutive championships with Red Bull Racing, but failed to impress with Ferrari since he arrived in 2015.

Victory for Vettel in Singapore 🇸🇬🎇



Is this your favourite of his @ScuderiaFerrari wins?#F1 pic.twitter.com/Gmb8cKIKMm — Formula 1 (@F1) May 12, 2020

Vettel finished in fifth position last season with Ferrari.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz is in pole-position to replace Vettel at Ferrari.