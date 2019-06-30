OMNISPORT

Max Verstappen made an incredible recovery to win the Austrian Grand Prix after forcing Charles Leclerc off track in a gripping late battle.

Leclerc looked set to claim his maiden Formula One win at the Red Bull Ring, but the Ferrari driver was passed by Verstappen on lap 69 of 71. Verstappen's win was under investigation after a clash of wheels with the Frenchman in a dramatic end to an eventful race, at a track where he was also victorious last year.

Leclerc was clearly unimpressed with the way the Dutchman overtook, but it was down to the stewards to decide the outcome.

Verstappen had dropped from second to seventh in a poor start but stormed his way through the field - roared on by a huge army of Dutch fans.

Valtteri Bottas took third ahead of Sebastian Vettel after passing championship leader Lewis Hamilton late on.