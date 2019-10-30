Mick Schumacher Reveals Strong Vettel Influence

OMNISPORT

Mick Schumacher has hailed the impact Sebastian Vettel has had on him as the Ferrari driver academy youngster looks to make his mark on the motorsport world.

Schumacher's father, Michael, won seven Formula One world titles in a glittering career with both Benetton and Ferrari. His 20-year-old son drives for Prema Racing in the Formula Two series and sits 12th in the 2019 standings, but won in Hungary in August.

He has also driven for Ferrari in Formula One testing this season and said the team's most experienced driver, German compatriot Vettel, has been a great source of support.

"I've got a great deal of respect for him," Schumacher told Motorsport-Magazin. "We talk a lot about motorsport. I think what my dad was to Sebastian, he is for me - someone that I'm close to, with whom I can talk about motorsport."

Vettel has won four Formula One titles himself, but all of them came in his stint at Red Bull, before he moved to Ferrari in 2015. Schumacher junior said he feels "drawn to Ferrari" and spoke of his desire to compete for the team at Formula One level one day.

"I grew up with them and have always driven for Italian teams with the exception of one season," he added. "I feel my father's DNA in every Ferrari, which makes me proud."

Schumacher's father has not been seen in public since suffering a serious head injury while skiing in December 2013.