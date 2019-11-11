Mercedes Boss Wolff To Skip Brazilian Grand Prix

OMNISPORT

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will miss the Brazilian Grand Prix to remain in Europe and "focus on other topics."

Wolff has not been absent for a race since he was appointed as Silver Arrows boss in 2013.

The German will not be present at Interlagos this week, though, with Lewis Hamilton having wrapped up a sixth title at the United States Grand Prix last time out after Mercedes secured yet another constructors' title.

Wolff said: "With both championships secured, it gives me more time in Europe to focus on other open topics. It's great to be able to do this and to know that the team will represent the three-pointed star in the best way possible both on and off the track."

Wolff wants to see Mercedes end another dominant season on a high note with two races remaining.

"Last week we had the chance to celebrate the Championships with everyone at Brixworth and Brackley - the 1,500 men and women that form this amazing team and made this extraordinary success possible," he said.

"It is always a special moment and this year's was particularly special as our sixth consecutive double sets a new benchmark in our sport. But despite this record-breaking achievement, I still feel a lot of hunger and desire for more achievements.

"There's no sense of complacency, everybody is still determined to keep on improving. It's an inspiring group of people that fully lives up to the Mercedes aspiration of being the best."