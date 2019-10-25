Español
Hamilton Without Engineer Bonnington In Mexico

Peter Bonnington, Lewis Hamilton's regular race engineer, will not be in place for the races in Mexico and the United States.

Lewis Hamilton's bid to tie up a sixth Formula One world title will have to be completed in Mexico City without the aid of race engineer Peter Bonnington.

Hamilton must outscore Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by at least 14 points in Mexico to secure a third successive title with three rounds of the season to spare.

However, he is without regular engineer Bonnington, who will miss the Mexico and United States races as he undergoes a medical procedure, according to the official Formula One website.

Performance engineer Marcus Dudley is replacing Bonnington for the weekend's Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

