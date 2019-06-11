Mbappe Scores 100th Career Goal

Kylian Mbappe scored the 100th goal of his senior career as he put France 1-0 up against Andorra on Tuesday.

Mbappe raced clear in the 11th minute of the Euro 2020 qualifier, lifting a delicate finish over the onrushing Josep Gomes to get Les Bleus up and running.

¡Gooooooooooollllll de Kylian Mbappé! ¡Qué manera de definir del francés!



Andorra 0-1 Francia



And it was a milestone strike for the 20-year-old, who brought up a century of goals for club and country before then turning provider for Florian Thauvin to put France 3-0 up at the interval after Wissam Ben Yedder had doubled their lead.

In his 180 senior games, Mbappe has netted 87 times in all competitions across two seasons each with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, with Tuesday's goal his 13th on the international stage.