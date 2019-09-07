France's Euro 2020 qualifier with Albania was delayed following a bizarre mix-up with the visitors' national anthem at the Stade de France.

Saturday's match was set to kick-off at 20:45 local time in Paris, only for kick-off to be briefly put back when the wrong anthem was played over the stadium tannoy.

Instead of Albania's national song, the anthem of Group H rivals Andorra was aired, much to the frustration of the visiting players and coaching staff, who refused to start proceedings.

France-Albania UEFA qualifier delayed after French play Andorran national anthem instead of Albanian, enraging Albania & leading them to refuse to start the match until the proper anthem was played pic.twitter.com/Qr3oT9rSpN — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 7, 2019

The issue was raised with the referee and UEFA officials, with kick-off delayed until after the correct anthem had been played, though the stadium announcer then accidentally apologised to Armenia in another embarrassing moment.

An eventual seven-minute delay did little to unsettle the home side, as Kingsley Coman swept home to put the world champions into an early lead.