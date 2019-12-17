Gareth Bale is "an important player" for Real Madrid, says Zinedine Zidane.

The Welshman was recently jeered at the Santiago Bernabeu after angering fans for celebrating in front of a Wales flag with the words: "WALES. GOLF. MADRID... IN THAT ORDER".

Madrid travel to Camp Nou on Wednesday for the first El Clasico of the season - a game previously postponed due to political unrest in Catalonia - and Zidane has hinted that Bale could play a major role for Los Blancos.

Asked about the flag incident, Zidane said: "That's the past. Bale is with us, he's training well and he's one more player."

