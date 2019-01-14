Second LaLiga Clasico Of The Season Set For March 2

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the second LaLiga Clasico of the season on the evening of March 2, league president Javier Tebas revealed on Monday. The next El Clasico, always an exciting head to head battle featuring Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, will be broadcast exclusively on beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Santiago Solari's Madrid will be out for revenge at the Santiago Bernabeu after losing 5-1 at Camp Nou in the first El Clasico fixture earlier this season in 2018. In the Oct. 28 Clasico, Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid, despite being without Lionel Messi to injury. That result ended up spelling the end of Julen Lopetegui's tenure and Solari took over soon after.





Tebas appeared on El Mon on RAC1 on Monday and confirmed that the second league match between Barcelona and Real Madrid had been selected for live broadcast at 20:45 local time – 2:45 p.m. ET – on the first Saturday of March.



Madrid will hope to approach that fixture in an improved league position, currently lying fourth in the table, 10 points behind league-leaders Barca.



FC Barcelona currently top LaLiga with 43 points from 13 wins, four draws and two losses. They have a five-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid at the season’s midway point. Real Madrid on the other hand have 33 points from 10 wins, three draws and six losses.



Barcelona has been much more proficient in front of goals than their Clasico rivals. The Catalans have scored 53 goals and conceded 20, while Real Madrid have scored 28 and conceded 24. The Barcelona duo of Messi and Suarez, with 31 goals between them, have combined to outscore the entirety of Madrid’s squad.



El Clasico will be broadcast in the United States on beIN SPORTS and streamed on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch El Clasico:

When: March 2, 2:45 p.m. ET



TV: beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español



Streaming: beIN SPORTS CONNECT