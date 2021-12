Thanks to a hat-trick by Milik and three assists from Matteo Guendouzi, Marseille qualifies for the next round of the Coupe de France after defeating Cannet Rocheville 4-1 at home.

The visitors surprised scoring the first goal after 16 minutes thanks to Core, but 3 goals from Milik (41, 57, 90) and one from Luis Henrique (77), secured the ticket to the next round for Sampaoli's team.