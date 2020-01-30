Lyon Edge Nice to Seal Coupe de France Quarterfinal Berth January 30, 2020 23:53 3:40 min Houssem Aouar secured Lyon's passage to the Coupe de France quarterfinals with an injury time penalty moments after Nice had equalized through Adam Ounas. Highlights Coupe de France OGC Nice Lyon Houssem Aouar Moussa Dembele -Latest Videos 3:40 min Lyon Edge Nice to Seal Quarterfinal Berth 3:37 min Coupe de France: Quarterfinals Matchups 0:52 min Ounas Pulls Nice Level Against Lyon 4:12 min Transfer Wire - LaLiga Marches To Deadline Day 20:24 min Sports Burst - Roll On Real Madrid 1:28 min Moussa Dembele: What's All the Hype About? 0:31 min Kobe Honored In NBA All-Star Game Format Change 1:06 min Dembele Opens the Scoring Against Nice 0:26 min Ceballos to Stay at Arsenal 0:30 min Villarreal Sign Alcacer Form Dortmund