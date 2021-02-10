Benedetto Nets OM Opener Against Auxerre February 10, 2021 16:00 1:00 min Dario Benedetto heads Marseille into a 1-0 lead over Auxerre in the Coupe de France Round of 64. Coupe de France Marseille Dario Benedetto Auxerre -Latest Videos 1:14 min Sports Burst - Zidane: The LaLiga Grandmaster 1:14 min Real Madrid Legend Pachin Passes Away 0:30 min Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea Moved to Romania 1:14 min Zidane: Real Madrid "Have To Keep Fighting" 1:24 min Benzema: It Was a Good Cross from Vinicius 8:26 min Lyon Dismantle Ajaccio In Coupe de France 8:38 min Madrid Beat Getafe to Leapfrog into Second 1:31 min Aouar Penalty Puts Lyon Up 5-0 Over Ajaccio 1:07 min Mendy Doubles Madrid's Lead Over Getafe 1:12 min Benzema and Vincius Combine for Madrid Opener