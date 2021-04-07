Angers Drop Sedan In Coupe de France April 7, 2021 18:42 8:23 min First half goal from Vincent Manceau earned Angers a 1-0 win over Sedan in Coupe de France Soccer Highlights Coupe de France Angers Ligue 1 Highlights Sedan -Latest Videos 1:28 min Ghezzal Doubles Besiktas Lead Over Alanyaspor 8:23 min Angers Drop Sedan In Coupe de France 1:08 min Tosun Puts Besiktas Ahead Of Alanyaspor 0:58 min Manceau Scores Angers Opener Against Sedan 2:00 min Messi Still Amazes Pedri 9:06 min Alaves Name Calleja Interim Manager 4:28 min Vazquez: I Will Always Be A Real Madrid Man 0:42 min Can PSG End Bayern's Unbeaten Run? 11:18 min Huachipato Advance Past Antofagasta To Group Stage 10:15 min Cerro Largo Salvage Late Draw With Peñarol