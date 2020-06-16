Maurizio Sarri has expressed frustration at the way his record in Italy can be perceived ahead of Juventus' Coppa Italia final clash against Napoli.

Serie A leaders Juve face Napoli in Rome on Wednesday after the two sides emerged triumphant from their semi-final ties against Milan and Inter respectively.

Juve were runners-up in the Supercoppa Italiana earlier in the season, so a Coppa triumph would be a first trophy with the club for head coach Sarri.

🎙 Sarri: "From a mental point of view it's been a difficult period for everyone but I've seen the guys at their best: open, smiling and ready to play. Maybe I've also improved too, I'm more patient and less uncompromising."#CoppaItaliaCocaCola #NapoliJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 16, 2020

Prior to his year at Chelsea, when he won last season's Europa League, Sarri spent three successful campaigns with Napoli, though silverware eluded him.

That stint came after a long managerial run in Italy that included spells with Empoli, Perugia and Sorrento.

"It pisses me off when I hear people saying I won nothing in Italy. I won promotions from one league to the other, all of them on the pitch.

"I didn't skip one league, from the lower leagues to Serie C2 to C1. In C1 I did the playoffs, the from to Serie B to A, and I've coached in the Champions League.

"This might sound not that much to journalists who are used to the Champions League, but it was still a very tough road."

The 61-year-old urged his players to seize the moment after the coronavirus crisis left them wondering if their hard work earlier in the season would come to nothing.

Sarri added: "We had seven months of play but then three months of lockdown before we could play these games.

"Now we have to bring out that little bit extra to take home as many trophies as possible.

"We have worked hard to get to this position to play games like this, so it is time to give everything we have.

"Winning is never a foregone conclusion, but it will be important to do it for the players, for the club and for the fans."