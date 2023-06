Sao Paulo extended their unbeaten streak in the Copa Sudamericana and secured their spot in the round of 16 with a resounding victory (5-0) over Deportes Tolima in the fifth and penultimate matchday of Group D.

Full-back Caio Paulista scored twice, while the Argentine Jonathan Calleri, Luciano, and David also found the back of the net for Sao Paulo. The goals also sealed the elimination of the Colombian team, who finished third with five points, eight behind the Brazilians.