In this game of the Copa Sudamericana, Sao Paulo faced Everton in an intense game between the Brazilians and the Chileans. Although Sao Paulo was winning in the score, Everton was trying to fight back and get the equalizer, and if possible, the winner, but the Brazilians didn’t let them get past them.

Robert Arboleda, Sao Paulo’s central defender, opened the score in the 31st minute of the game. The Brazilians extended their lead with a goal from Talles Costa late in the game making it 2-0 for Sao Paulo.