The young attacker Rwan entered in the second half and scored this Thursday the 0-1 winning goal for Santos during their visit to the Universidad Católica of Ecuador. Santos was left in a closed bid with Unión La Calera for the ticket to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Rwan came on in the 61st minute to replace the Ecuadorian Bryan Angulo, and in the 91st minute he scored the goal after a deadly counterattack.

The Chileans from La Calera have 8 points and Santos has 7 units, so both remained as the ones with the best chances to define, two rounds before from the end of the group stage, the Group C qualifier, since Universidad Católica was left with 4 points and the Argentine Banfield, with 3.

