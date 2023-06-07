In a thrilling encounter in Brazil, Newell's Old Boys emerged triumphant against Santos, maintaining their flawless record in the Copa Sudamericana with five consecutive wins and solidifying their place in the Round of 16. The match was a nail-biting affair, with Newell's prevailing with a 1-2 scoreline. The defining moment came in the 98th minute when Newell's scored the winning goal.
Newell's Secure Dramatic Victory over Santos, Remain Undefeated and Book Round of 16 Spot
