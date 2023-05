Newell's Old Boys defeated Blooming away from home (2-3) and consolidated themselves as the leaders of Group E in the Copa Sudamericana, while the Bolivians continue to be winless in the tournament.

The Rosario team started by falling behind but managed to turn the score around with goals from Iván Gómez (36') and Paraguayan Jorge Recalde (67'), along with an own goal by Uruguayan Christian Latorre (58').