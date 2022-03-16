Metropolitanos has won its right to be, for the very first time, in a CONMEBOL competition's group stage after a solid 4-0 victory at home against Estudiantes de Merida. The locals scored thre goals in the last five minutes, as the visitors ended the match with 9 men on the pitch after two red cards.

The Violetas scored first at 34th after a great play by Robinson Flores in the left side of the box. At that time, Estudiantes was already with one men down on the field after a bizarre red card given to goalkeeper Alejandro Araque after touching the ball with the hands outside the box with the intention of avoiding a Metropolitanos attack to go further.

The last three goals were scored in the final minutes. At 88th, Charlis Ortiz anticipated the defense after a crossing by Jefre Vargas, while at 90th, Estudiantes' defender Marcel Guaramato scored an own-goal and one minute later, Nestor Cova made the fourth following a pass by Flores itself.

The last highlight of the match was the second red card given to Estudiantes' striker Jesus Vargas.

Metropolitanos get their 4th consecutive victory in all competitions and the access to its first ever Copa Sudamericana group stage.