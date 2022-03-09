Two historic teams of Peruvian soccer had their debut in a new edition of the Copa Sudamericana. In the Garcilaso de la Vega stadium, in Cusco, for the first leg of the Preliminary Phase, Cienciano tied 1-1 with Melgar.

The visitor team opened the scoring with a goal from Cuesta, 23 minutes into the first half. Afterwards, Cienciano equalized with a great goal from Estrada, a few minutes into the second half.

Cienciano are 2003 champion and return to the contest after 11 years, while FBC Melgar play the Copa Sudamericana for the sixth time and fourth year in a row.