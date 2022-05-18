Internacional defeated Colombian Deportivo Independiente Medellín 2-0 on Tuesday with a double by Edenilson, provisionally assuming leadership of Group E of the Copa Sudamericana, which entitles them to the only spot for the round of 16.

The red team, with goals from Edenilson, rose to first place of their group with 9 points. Now they depend on the Paraguayan Guaireña, second with 6 points, not winning to keep the leadership and the provisional classification.

With only one game to go, Independiente Medellín fell to last place in Group E, with only 4 points, which leaves them with no chance of catching up with the leader, and they are automatically eliminated.