Goiás settled for a goalless draw at home against Gimnasia y Esgrima, resulting in the elimination of the Argentine team and keeping the Brazilian team undefeated and provisionally leading Group G of the Copa Sudamericana. However, their qualification for the round of 16 is under threat.

The team led by coach Emerson Avila continues to top the group with 9 points but could lose their position this Thursday if Universitario from Peru (7 points) secures an away victory against Santa Fe from Colombia (4 points).