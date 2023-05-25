Fortaleza from Brazil won (3-2) against San Lorenzo with a penalty goal in the added minutes of the second half, and with only victories in their four matches, they maintained their perfect pace in the Copa Sudamericana and their significant lead as the Group H leader.

The team led by Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda practically guaranteed their qualification to the round of 16 in the Sudamericana as they top the group with 12 points, holding an eight-point lead over San Lorenzo (4) and the Chilean Palestino (4).