Defensa y Justicia displayed their dominance as they secured a victory in Montevideo, defeating Peñarol with a resounding 3-0 scoreline in matchday 5 of the Copa Sudamericana group stage. The visiting team showcased their superior performance. With this win, Defensa y Justicia stand as group leaders, accumulating a remarkable 12 points. Meanwhile, Peñarol's struggles continued, remaining at the bottom of the group without a single point to their name.