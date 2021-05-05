Velez Sarsfield Shut Out Union La Calera May 5, 2021 02:08 8:44 min Goals from Bouzat and Orellano earned Velez Sarsfield a 2-0 win over Union La Calera in Copa Libertadores Copa Libertadores Soccer Conmebol Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Union La Calera Velez Sarsfield -Latest Videos 1:33 min Messi Rumored To Have Agreed To New Barca Deal 1:22 min Report: Real Madrid Interested In Sterling Signing 2:12 min Mahrez Strikes Again To Bury PSG 14:28 min Hope Solo: The Glazers Don't Care What You Think 3:05 min Zidane: "No Miracle" Real Madrid In UCL Semifinal 8:17 min Delort Responds To Montpellier Coach Departure 2:12 min Mahrez Extends Man City's Lead Over PSG 2:12 min Man City v PSG: Mbappe On The Bench 7:17 min Chelsea Fans To Join Board Meetings 1:03 min Villas-Boas Set For World Rally Debut